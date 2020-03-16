One pedal push at a time: Biking the Iditarod Trail

(KTUU) – Sled dogs and mushers aren’t the only competitors on Alaska’s Iditarod Trial.

Cyclist Casey Fagerquist is making his way down the trail, one pedal push at a time.

“The wildlife has been pretty unreal,” Fagerquist said during a break in the town of Ruby.

He’s seen moose, lynx and walked over a hill to see three wolves eating a bison carcass.

“And they didn’t even know I was there,” he says.

Fagerquist is based out of Anchorage and is competing in the Iditarod Trail Invitational, a race done exclusively by human power.

“It takes an incredible amount of focus to keep moving forward,” he says.

Deep snow blanketed the early part of the race. The competitors left before dog mushers started running the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, meaning they didn’t have trail breakers to compact the trail in front of them.

