Alex Trebek gives health update one year after announcement of stage 4 pancreatic cancer

(WWLP) – It has been one year since Alex Trebek announced to the world that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Jeopardy! posted a one-year update on his condition on Youtube. In the video, Trebek says the one year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer is 18% and he is happy to say he has overcome that.

There were moments of great pain. Days where certain bodily functions would no longer function. And sudden massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly because that would of been a massive betrayal. Betrayal to my wife and soulmate Jean, who’s given her all to help me survive. It would of been a betrayal to other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts. Alex Trebek, host of Jeopardy!

The two-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer is only 7%, but Trebek says his doctor is certain he will make it to his second anniversary.

Trebek said he plans to take life day by day as he continues to fight.

According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer starts when cells in the pancreas start to grow out of control. The pancreas is an organ located behind the stomach. Stage four means cancer has spread to distant parts of the body such as the lungs, liver or bones.

One year ago:

Last year in March, Alex Trebek shared the news on social media saying he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Although the prognosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer is not very encouraging, the ‘Jeopardy!’ host said, “I’m gonna fight this.”

“Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me,” Trebek said. “Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

