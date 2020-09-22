Pair of goats rescued from Arkansas bridge, then euthanized

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (NewsNation Now) — A pair of goats spotted on a girder of an Arkansas bridge along Interstate 49 were rescued, then later euthanized.

The two goats — one was white, the other black-and-white spotted — created a sensation for drivers in northwest Arkansas who spotted the pair.

Perched precariously on the underside railing of the bridge, the goats were the subject of multiple calls to Central EMS, NewsNation affiliate KNWA reported.

Photos showed the stranded pair on the narrow truss of the bridge around mile marker 53 near Greenland. Arkansas State Police dispatch confirmed the goats have been safely removed from the overpass.

The goats were killed upon the owner’s request, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.