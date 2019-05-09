Please don’t feed the three-legged bear!

(WESH) Florida wildlife officials say a three-legged bear has been spotted in Seminole County and so far, the bear seems to be doing well.

Bear experts say leaving the bear alone is absolutely the best thing for it.

A video posted to a neighborhood site shows the bear first standing up behind a tree blocking the camera view, then when it makes a move down the driveway, it appears to hop, with its right front paw missing.

“It appears to be thriving, our biologists have looked into it, we’ve been aware of it for a few months now. The main thing, it can take care of itself,” said Chad Weber, of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

State wildlife experts don’t want people to ignore established rules simply because the bear seems to have less mobility.

