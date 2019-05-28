Police ask for public’s help in search for missing 5-year-old

(KSL) Police in Logan, Utah are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 5-year-old girl.

Shortly after police launched their search for 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley Saturday, they said they found evidence near her residence that linked Alex Whipple, the girl’s uncle, to the missing child.

“These items have been forensically tested and they do link Mr. Whipple to our missing child, Elizabeth. They also have evidence that links them to the residence that they were in,” Logan Police Captain Tyson Budge said Monday.

“It also links them together outside the home. We have several of these scenes that we have located that have evidentiary items in that we have now tested and have evidence that they were together.”

The girl was last seen at 2 a.m. Saturday and was discovered missing from her home on the west side of Logan about 9:30 that morning. Whipple, 21, who had been at the house that night, was also gone.

Whipple, who was on foot, was located by police about 3 p.m. Saturday and taken into custody on unrelated warrants. Whipple has been uncooperative with investigators and is considered a suspect in Elizabeth’s disappearance, police said.

“He was uncooperative and he made some statements that we were able to verify as untrue very quickly into this interview because of the knowledge that we had of his whereabouts previously. Everything he had done has been quite deceptive and we have no reason to believe anything he told us was accurate,” Budge said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2X9XHNp

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.