Police: Father burned daughter as punishment

(WFLA) – A Bartow, Florida father accused of burning his daughter’s hand on a stove top as punishment entered a not guilty plea in court Tuesday.

Felipe Casanova Jr. plans to fight the felony aggravated child abuse charge he’s now facing. Casanova, 39, was locked up just before Memorial Day.

Bartow police say he placed his 9-year-old daughter’s hand on the stove and accused her of stealing.

Investigators say the father of three told them the girl took snacks from his bedroom and a few dollars from his wallet for food at school.

Casanova told detectives his mother was strict on him and used the same form of punishment.

“It’s wrong in 1979 when this gentleman was born, it’s wrong in 2019. Putting your hand over a stove for a child to get burned, under any circumstances is unacceptable,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Dorman.

