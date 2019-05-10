Police investigate possible dog bite death

(WPTV) Police in Fort Pierce, Florida are investigating the death of a female volunteer at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County.

Police and animal control officers responded to the humane society around 2:15 p.m. Thursday after a report of a dog bite.

The Human Society of St. Lucie County has identified the woman as Christine Liquori. She was found dead inside a fenced play area next to the shelter.

Police say it is not clear if the woman died from a dog bite or from other causes, but the dog is set to be euthanized Friday.

