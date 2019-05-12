Police likely determine type of vehicle involved in near-fatal hit and run

(WPRI) — Investigators believe they have been able to determine the type of vehicle involved in a near-fatal hit and run in Westport on Tuesday night.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, they believe a gray BMW 3 Series vehicle struck the victim, Stephanie Tripp, who was walking along the side of Old Bedford Road when she was struck around 8:15 p.m.

Investigators believe the model is likely between 1999 and 2005 and should have minor damage to its hood, front end and/or front passenger side.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they found Tripp lying face down in the breakdown lane.

Tripp, 30, of Fall River, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where at last check she was in critical condition, police said.

The driver stopped and got out of his vehicle following the collision, according to police, then told an eyewitness he was sorry and didn’t mean to hit the woman. Police said the witness told the driver to stay put but while the witness was tending to the victim, the driver sped off, heading east on Old Bedford Road.

A second witness attempted to follow the suspect but lost contact with him in the area of Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth.

Investigators spoke with several witnesses but said they have reason to believe there may be others who saw the crash or the suspect vehicle or have information on the driver.

Police noted that the suspect vehicle may have visible front-end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call Massachusetts State Police Trooper Phil Giardino at (508) 993-1928 or Westport Police at (508) 636-1122. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by texting the word “Bristol” to 274637 (CRIMES) along with the information.

