Police: Man in rabbit mask robbed Mansfield clerk at gunpoint

(WPRI) — Police are trying to track down the person who they say robbed a gas station while wearing a rabbit mask early Friday morning.

A clerk at the Cumberland Farms on Chauncy Street told Mansfield police he was robbed at gunpoint just before 12:30 a.m., fleeing the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.

The clerk said the suspect ran off behind the building, but police said they could not find him due to the weather conditions causing poor visibility.

The suspect is described as a short black male wearing a black sweatshirt and a rabbit mask. Police said he may have scarring or discoloration on his hands.

Similar robberies occurred in Providence and Attleboro earlier this week, except the suspect wore a monkey mask.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Mansfield Police Department at (508) 261-7300.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.