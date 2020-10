Police officer shot and killed in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach Police Officer was killed Saturday in a shooting near Yaupon Drive and 14th Ave. South, according to Police Chief Amy Prock.

Prock said Officer Jacob Hancher died in the shooting. Hancher was a four-year Community Officer and served as a Police Officer for under one year.

“He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said. “Please keep Jacob, his family and his fellow officers in your prayers.”

This is the first time the Myrtle Beach Police Department has lost an officer since 2002.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of 14th Ave. South, according to police.

SLED is investigating the shooting. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more in this developing story.

Hancher was also a volunteer with Horry County Fire Rescue.