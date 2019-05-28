Possible underground railroad cabin discovered

(WBAL) Archaeologists with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are examining newly-discovered artifacts to determine the age of a Cambridge cabin.

“Each artifact has a story to tell. A porcelain doll head and a toy tea set, along with other personal items, tell us a family lived here, including a little girl,” said Julie Schablitsky, the chief archaeologist with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA).

The artifacts were found underneath the floorboards of the so-called Bayly Cabin, which sits behind the oldest residence in Cambridge.

According to a statement from the MDOT SHA, the cabin behind the main house was rumored to have been a slave quarter, but there has been no proof of people living inside, until now.

Archaeologists are using the newly-discovered artifacts to determine the age of the Bayly Cabin. If the timing is right, it could in fact be evidence that the cabin was used during the Underground Railroad.

