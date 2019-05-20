Protesters rally against Missouri abortion bill

(KSHB) Thousands of protesters gathered together in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday to rally against a bill that would ban abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy.

The Missouri House of Representatives passed that measure on Friday. It imposes tough penalties for doctors who violate the law and only allows exceptions in the case of medical emergencies, not rape or incest.

The bill now goes to Republican Governor Mike Parson, who has promised to sign it. If he does, Governor Parson will follow the governors of Alabama, Georgia and several other states that have also signed similar measures.

