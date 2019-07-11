Rabid bobcat attacks Pennsylvania man

(WPXI) – A man is recovering after a rabid bobcat attacked him outside his Franklin, Pennsylvania home.

The man said he thought it was a cat under his porch and when he tried to rescue it, the bobcat lunged at him and injured his arm.

“It came out from where it was and it attacked and bit him from his shoulder area down to his elbow bit and scratched him,” game warden Jason Amory said.

“When I got there, I could hear something from under the porch, and it started to growl and vocalize more when I was on the porch,” Amory said.

Amory euthanized the bobcat then tested it for rabies. The results came back positive.

