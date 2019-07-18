“Racially motivated” 911 call targets realtor

(WLWT) – An Ohio realtor and his client are suing the city of Cincinnati and three police officers after they were held at gunpoint and handcuffed during a scheduled home showing.

The lawsuit claims the men were illegally held after police responded to a 911 call of a breaking and entering in Covedale in November of 2018.

The men were handcuffed and searched. Ultimately, police determined the report was unfounded.

“The house is for sale, but it’s not an open house today. And I just seen two male black subjects force the front door open,” the 911 caller said.

Anthony Edwards and his realtor Jerry Isham had a planned showing at the home.

“The call itself seemed racially motivated. The way they acted, they way they proceeded to handle us, was racially motivated,” Edwards says.

The city does not comment on lawsuits, but Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils said the officers did the right thing.

“They were called for breaking and entering, which is a felony in progress. They have every right to go about this with some caution,” he says.

