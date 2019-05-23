Red Nose Day returns to NBC

(NBC News) The fifth annual “Red Nose Day” special returns to NBC Thursday.

The star-studded event raises money to life children out of poverty in the U.S. and around the world.

Terry Crews from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “America’s Got Talent” will be hosting the fundraiser. Other big names in TV, movies, music and more will also be participating.

The “Red Nose Day” special airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. on 22News, followed by a special edition of “Hollywood Game Night.”

IT’S OFFICIALLY RED NOSE DAY! Get those #NosesOn and tune in to @NBC for a very special night celebrating #RedNoseDay, all starting at 8/7c.— Red Nose Day USA (@RedNoseDayUSA) May 23, 2019

I’m proud to support @RedNoseDayUSA to end child poverty and help kids achieve a great future @BGCA_Clubs. Learn more at https://t.co/fTh7I2Y480! #NosesON! pic.twitter.com/tNTN4gbc44— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 23, 2019

