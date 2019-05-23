Red Nose Day returns to NBC

(NBC News) The fifth annual “Red Nose Day” special returns to NBC Thursday. 

 The star-studded event raises money to life children out of poverty in the U.S. and around the world. 

Terry Crews from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “America’s Got Talent” will be hosting the fundraiser. Other big names in TV, movies, music and more will also be participating.

 The “Red Nose Day” special airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. on 22News, followed by a special edition of “Hollywood Game Night.”

