Rescued Hiker: “I chose life”

(NBC News) A hiker is recovering after spending 16 days alone in a remote Hawaiian forest.

Amanda Eller lost her way when hiking more than two weeks ago.

“There were times of total fear and loss, and wanting to give up, and it did come down to life and death and I had to choose, and I chose life,” she said from a hospital bed Saturday. “I wasn’t going to take the easy way out.”

Eller went for a walk in Maui’s Mackawow Forest Reserve May 8th. Her boyfriend called police when she didn’t come home that night. She was spotted by a search helicopter late Friday, trapped between two waterfalls, but overall in good condition.

