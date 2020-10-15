Rhode Island Health Department warning public of COVID-19 carpool clusters

(NBC) – The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning against utilizing carpools after tracing an outbreak of new infections to carpool clusters.

Rhode Island is a tiny and very congested state, so the average commute for Rhode Island residents traveling by car, public transportation, and other means is about 25 minutes. That’s according to data from the U.S. Census and other sources.

Many Rhode Islanders commute to work in Boston, which has some of the worst traffic in the nation and is a considerably high-risk community. It wasn’t immediately clear how many Rhode Island residents rely on carpools.

A Brookings Institution analysis found that 76 percent of Americans drive alone to work and just nine percent use carpools.