Sam Adams, Dogfish Head merge companies

(WBOC/CNN) – A big merger in the world of Craft Beer.

Boston Beer Company, which makes Samuel Adams beer, plans to merge with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in a deal worth more than $300 Million.

Boston Beer is the second largest craft brewer in the U.S., while Dogfish Head is the 13th.

Boston Beer CEO Dave Burwick will lead the merged company. 

Burwick says the merger means high-quality products and a high-end portfolio for customers.

