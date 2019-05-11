Saturday is National Dog Mom’s Day

(CNN Newsource) – Sunday is Mother’s Day, a big day to celebrate moms and all they do for us and appropriately, just ahead of it, Saturday is devoted to moms of furry babies. May 11 is national “Dog Mom’s Day”.

A rover.com survey found three out of four female dog owners call themselves “dog moms.”

40 percent of them own clothing with the term “dog mom” on it, so it’s a thing.

You can celebrate “Dog Mom’s Day” by giving your pooch extra cuddles, bake puppy treats, or even get a pedicure with your dog.

It’s just a shame all those presents are really for the pups and not the moms! But hey, a happy dog makes for a happy dog mom.

