Savannah police officer killed in line of duty

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WFLA/CNN) – In a Facebook post-Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp identified the Savannah Police officer who died after a shooting on Bull Street.

The Savannah Police Department says two officers were following up on a robbery call and approached a car when shots were fired. Both officers and the suspect were injured.

Gov. Brian Kemp says a Sgt. Kelvin Ansari a 10-year veteran of the department is the officer who died after approaching the robbery suspect.

Kemp says the Ansari served with the U.S. Army for two decades before joining the Savannah Police Department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate this incident further. A press conference is scheduled for Sunday afternoon to release further information.

