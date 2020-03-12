Sephora, Ulta suspend in-store services over coronavirus concerns

(WWLP) – Two beauty companies are implementing enhanced safety measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sephora and Ulta both sent out news releases Thursday morning addressing the recent coronavirus concerns and listed their preventative measures.

Sephora’s statement:

“As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve in North America, we have taken additional actions to ensure our entire organization is here to serve you in the safest way possible. All store employees have been trained to uphold and practice these measures, and we are closely following the latest guidance from the CDC, WHO, local governments and public health agencies.”

According to Sephora’s CEO, the following safety measures will be implemented at Sephora:

Regular disinfecting of all high-touch areas, including workstations, product displays, and hygiene stations, with a hospital-grade disinfecting cleaner

Increasing accessibility of hand sanitizers for clients and employees at multiple stations across each store to protect the safety of the community in and outside our stores

Cleaning all display testers with disinfectant multiple times per day and replacing as needed. It is, however, advised not to directly apply makeup that may have been used by others, but rather test it on your arm and use a disposable applicator. If you are still unsure please ask a Beauty Advisor for assistance on how best to test or sample a product

As a precautionary measure, and for the welfare and safety of our clients and employees, we are suspending all paid and free in-store services, makeup and skincare application, and classes until further notice

Increasing weekly dep cleanings of our stores and distribution centers

Ensuring our employees have the information they need to stay healthy or stay at home if they are feeling unwell

The news release stated that any clients with current online bookings will be informed on this change and everyone is encouraged to use Sephora’s Digital Makeover Guice and Virtual Artist.

Ulta’s statement:

We’re closely monitoring the situation and following guidance from public health officials and government agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, so we can make ongoing assessments and stay in constant communication with our associates to provide information and guidance as developments unfold. The cleanliness of our stores is always a top priority for us, and now more than ever.

According to Ulta’s CEO Mary Dillon, the following safety measures will be implemented at Ulta: