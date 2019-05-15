Six dead in Alaska float plane collision

(KTUU) Alaska State Troopers have released the names of the individuals killed in Monday’s deadly collision between two float planes in Ketchikan.

While the city of Ketchikan is mourning the loss of local pilot, 46-year-old Randy Sullivan, people across the globe are mourning as well.

The other victims have been named as:

Simon Bodie, a 56-year-old male from New South Wales, Australia. Cassandra Webb, a 62-year-old female from St. Louis, Missouri. Ryan Wilk, a 39-year-old male from Utah. Elsa Wilk, a 37-year-old female from British Columbia, Canada. Louis Botha, a 46-year-old female from San Diego, California.

The passengers involved in the accident were on a flight-seeing excursion from the Royal Princess Cruise ship while the boat was docked in Ketchikan.

