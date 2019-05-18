Sixth Lombardi trophy added to tail of Patriots plane

by: Sarah Doiron WPRI

(WPRI) — If the New England Patriots win another Super Bowl title, they’ll need a bigger tail for their plane.

The official New England Patriots Twitter page posted a photo of the “Air Kraft” on Friday that showed off the addition of a sixth Lombardi trophy recently painted onto its tail.

The plane is also sporting a new graphic behind the wing of the plane that reads “6x Champions” with a list of the team’s Super Bowl wins underneath.

The new paint job comes a couple of months after the Patriots celebrated their sixth Super Bowl win.

