Live Now
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Stem cell treatment gaining popularity

World

by: Shannon Smith, WBIR

Posted: / Updated:

(WBIR) – For her 71st birthday, Nan Scott threw herself a party and got some new knees.

“And we all drank a margarita to stem cells,” Scott says.

Instead of a traditional knee replacement surgery, she chose to try stem cell injections.

“I don’t want to be taking drugs,” Scott says. “I don’t want to have a lot of contraptions in my body. I want my own body to repair itself.”

The alternative to hip and knee replacement surgeries is not yet FDA approved, but it’s still attracting patients.

“Stem cells are the body’s master cells,” explains Dr. Charlotte MacDonald. “They are found in various tissues and they have the ability to take on the properties of other cells.”

MacDonald’s Knoxville, Tennessee clinic administers the stem cell injections.

That clinic uses umbilical stem cells donated at hospitals from live C-section births.

Read more: https://on.wbir.com/2wXzdeF

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick