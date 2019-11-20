Sticky situation: Glue traps & wildlife

(WBBH) – Florida wildlife officials are warning people that glue traps meant for rats and bugs are inhumane after several wild animals were found stuck in the traps.

A screech owl was brought covered in glue to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife last month. It had gotten stuck in a glue trap in Cape Coral.

CROW specialists said a month later, they’re still working to get all the glue out of the owl’s feathers.

“They lose the ability to get away from it because it’s so sticky and in turn can do a lot of long term damage,” said CROW Rehabilitation Manager Breanna Frankel. “The animal ends up starving to death and luckily for this screech owl, he was found and brought into the clinic.”

Frankel said if you ever find an animal stuck in a glue trap, do not try to remove it yourself.

