Sunday is ‘National Pet Parents Day’

(WFLA) – Sunday brings another excuse to spoil your favorite 4-legged friend because it’s “National Pet Parents Day.”

National Pet Parents Day was created to honor all dedicated pet parents across the nation with a special day of their own.

According to the Insurance Information Institute’s website, 68 percent of Americans own a pet. This number is up 56 percent from two decades ago.

The most common pets include cats and dogs, but there are tons of options. Fish and birds are ranked next.

So make sure to give your furry friend a hug or special treat Sunday.

