Sunday is ‘National Pet Parents Day’

World

by: WFLA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
dogs-pets-animals_1528130363497_375094_ver1.0_44497328_ver1.0_640_360_1553934881648.jpg

(WFLA) – Sunday brings another excuse to spoil your favorite 4-legged friend because it’s “National Pet Parents Day.”

National Pet Parents Day was created to honor all dedicated pet parents across the nation with a special day of their own. 

According to the Insurance Information Institute’s website, 68 percent of Americans own a pet. This number is up 56 percent from two decades ago.

The most common pets include cats and dogs, but there are tons of options. Fish and birds are ranked next.

So make sure to give your furry friend a hug or special treat Sunday.

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick