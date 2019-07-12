Suspected quake death under investigation

(KSNV) – The July 4 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California may have killed a Pahrump, Nevada man. Nye County sheriff deputies say the 56-year-old was found crushed underneath his Jeep.

Police believe the earthquake shook the truck right off the blocks as the man was working on it. Sheriff deputies say a passerby happened to see the man’s body.

A passerby noticed the man’s body on Tuesday. A 911 call was immediately made. Investigators say the man had been missing for five days and was last seen July 3 at a Pahrump gas station.

“We are not in a position to say we are certain for sure. We are still doing a lot of investigation but timing wise and the way the scene is it really appears something abnormal knocked the vehicle off the jacks,” said Deputy David Boruchowitz.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2YZwKfW