Tahini recalled due to possible salmonella risk

(WPRI) — The distributor of a brand of tahini has issued a recall because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Karawan brand tahini was sold in 16-ounce jars and in bulk in 39-pound buckets in Massachusetts, New York, Virginia and Texas. Distributors also sold the product to various retail stores.

Four people were reported as contracting illness, according to a recall notice by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted Thursday. The New York City Department of Health also found two samples of the tahini tested positive for salmonella.

The tahini, imported from Palestine between December 2019 and January 2019 by Broddzenatti Holding of Jupiter, Fla., did not need to be refrigerated for storage and was set to expire two years from the date of production, with expiration dates listed on the lids of the containers.

Consumers who bought the Karawan tahini should destroy it or take it back to the store for a full refund.

