Teen mows grass in shape of U.S. flag to honor fallen soldier

(CNN Newsource) – A teen in Texas says he mowed the law to resemble the American Flag to remember Kevin Christian.

According to Military Times, the 21-year-old died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while patrolling the U.S.- Mexico border.

“Last year my dad wanted me to do this to celebrate 4th of July and then this year just like last week one of my best friends from scouting died in the Army,” said Christian’s friend, Cameron James. “He was just a role model for me so I wanted to make sure he was missed by even the people who didn’t know him.”

It took the 17-year-old about four hours to make the flag. He put the mower on different settings and used a weed eater to finish the job.