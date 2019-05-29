Temporary border processing facility coming to Arizona

(KYMA) U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have confirmed that a temporary processing facility will be constructed in Yuma, Arizona, following an influx of migrants being apprehended in the sector.

Officials plan to have the facility up and running within the next 30 days. Agents said the facility will look similar to those already set up in the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso, Texas.

“This facility will be in addition to the brick and mortar that we already have in place,” said Agent Jose Garibay, a spokesman for the Yuma Sector Public Affairs Unit.

The processing center will be able to house 800 to 1,000 detainees. It will come with laundry services and other items necessary for the temporary holding of a large number of people.

