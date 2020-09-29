Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings suspend all in-person NFL activities over positive COVID-19 tests

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 27: Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans knocks the ball away on a deep pass to Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — Both the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings have suspended all in-person club activities after players and personnel tested positive for coronavirus.

Three players and five personnel tested positive for coronavirus on the Titans, the NFL confirmed in a statement. The Vikings said in a statement Tuesday that so far they have no had any positive tests. The Titans and Vikings played each other on Sunday.

In a statement, the NFL and the Players Association said, “Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the league said in a statement. “All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

The Vikings released a statement confirming no staff or team member had tested positive as of Tuesday morning and that the team was communicating with the NFL.

“Today the NFL notified us that members of the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19. As of this morning, we have not received any positive results from Vikings testing following Sunday’s game. Per the NFL protocol, we will suspend in-person club activities and close TCO Performance Center immediately. We will work closely with the NFL and NFLPA to monitor the situation, perform additional testing and determine when the facility can reopen. We will provide further updates regarding this week’s football schedule when appropriate.”

In a statement to NewsNation affiliate WKRN, the Titan’s said the organization will “work remotely” Tuesday, as the team follows NFL protocols related to the virus.

It has not been confirmed which players or personnel have tested positive.

The Titans are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Vikings are scheduled to play in Houston against the Texans.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.