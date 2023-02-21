SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been nearly a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the crisis continues to fuel international tension.

President Biden reaffirmed this week the United States support for Ukraine, as Russia deepens aggression. As one local professor told 22News, there’s fears of continued U.S. involvement may have dire consequences.

Gary Lefort, a retired Associate Professor of International Business at AIC told 22News, “I don’t think there’s any question that we could possibly be going into a new cold-war era.” A major concern following the amount the United States has already dished out. “Well over $100-billion in just a period of one year, and it’s still escalating,” said Lefort.

Beyond the economics, there’s growing concerns over Russia’s relentless determination to win the war by any means, even using tactical nuclear weapons. During his annual state of the nation address, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of his country’s participation in ‘New Start’ nuclear arms treaty. This is the last nuclear treaty between the U.S. and Russia and its suspension will impact U.S. visibility into Russian nuclear activities.

22News spoke with Eryn MacDonald of the Union of Concerned Scientists, who said the treaty was already on ‘life support,’ “I think as long as the Ukraine war continues, the risk of nuclear war is elevated and moving away from treaties is obviously a step in the wrong direction.”

The idea of a nuclear conflict is worrisome to say the least. Alejandro Ramirez of Springfield told 22News, “It’s crazy, even to think about that.”

“It’s not a nuclear war, it’s a nuclear holocaust,” said Michael McBride of West Springfield.

There’s additionally concerns that China is considering providing arms and ammunition to Russia as well.