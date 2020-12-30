Texas home security camera captures eerie photos over holiday weekend

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A mystery is solved after an Austin, Texas area resident woke up to an eerie notification from his security camera app on Sunday morning.

Robin Searcy regularly uses cameras to keep an eye on his southeast Travis County property.

“So I wake up in the morning, and I usually check, because there’s a notification for the security software,” Searcy, told Nexstar station KXAN.

Image credit: Robin Searcy

This weekend, Searcy found images that depict what looks like a young girl wandering his property for about three minutes just before 2 a.m. She looks like she’s wearing a long nightgown and possibly holding something in her hands.

Searcy said he didn’t recognize the person in the photos from his neighborhood.

“I didn’t know what to make of it,” Searcy said.

Neighbors didn’t recognize her either, making them believe a ghost could be amongst them.

“If it is a ghost, I don’t know what to do then. I’m probably calling the wrong people then,” Searcy laughed.

Image credit: Robin Searcy

But later on Tuesday, Mustang Ridge police confirmed to KXAN that a woman had crashed her car, and the security camera caught her walking on Searcy’s property.

Officers say the woman made it home safely after the accident.