Texas mother claims missing daughter was abused by her stepfather

(WTNH) – New information was released about a 4-year-old girl who was reportedly kidnapped in Houston a week ago.

Maleah Davis’s mother claims her daughter was abused by her stepfather. The stepfather claimed he was with the girl at a gas station last Saturday when he was attacked and carjacked, saying three men took Davis, who was in the car.

The day before all of this, he was caught on surveillance leaving his home with a laundry basket and a plastic bag.

Police say the stepfather’s account of the attack continues to change, but as of right now he has not been charged with the little girl’s disappearance.

