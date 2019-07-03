Texas toddler killed in robbery attempt

(KPRC) – A child was killed and his father was shot several times in the chest during an “apparent home invasion robbery” in Spring, Texas late Tuesday.

A father was sitting in his open garage with his 2-year-old son – identified as Ivory West Jr. – and a friend when they were approached by two men, investigators said.

Deputies said the men immediately opened fire on the three. Ivory was killed, the father was shot around nine or ten times in the chest, and the father’s friend was shot in the leg.

The father was transported to a hospital via Life Flight. His condition is unknown.

During the shooting, the mother – who was inside the apartment with a 2-month-old child – told police she heard fireworks and came downstairs to investigate, where she encountered one of the shooters.

