UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees (The Center) a Community Health Award of $5,000 to support transportation assistance for diverse communities.

“The Center is committed to providing the support and services necessary for diverse populations to integrate into the community and become contributing and engaged members of the Mohawk Valley,” explained Jennifer VanWagoner, manager of grants and community engagement.

This program provides access to transportation for refugees, immigrants, and newcomers to the Mohawk Valley area Centro bus passes, which allows them to utilize transportation programs to travel to work, medical appointments, and/or mental health services.

“The company’s Community Health Awards demonstrate a corporate commitment to support local organizations that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Eve Van de Wal, Utica regional president of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “We recognize that addressing social determinants of health, such as transportation availability, is vital to the health and wellbeing of our communities.”