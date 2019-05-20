“They become the heroes”

(NBC News) A young Fort Worth, Texas girl who was kidnapped while on a walk with her mother is safe thanks to the help of volunteer searchers.

Police say 8-year-old Salem Sabatka was kidnapped Sunday while walking near her home with her mother.

A neighbor’s door bell camera captured the moment Salem’s mother was thrown from the suspect’s car.

Word of the kidnapping, and a description of the suspect’s car, quickly spread through the neighborhood. Several volunteers, including Pastor Jeff King, set out to try and find Salem.

“I just felt like I should go, so I took off,” King said. “We were told by a detective at the scene the best places to check are hotels, apartments and parks.”

He and a friend later spotted the suspect’s car at a hotel and alerted police, leading to a rescue.

51-year old Michael Webb is now in custody and charged with kidnapping.

