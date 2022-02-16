(WWLP) – A Russian invasion could have a dark effect on the American economy. Here in Massachusetts, the effects are already be felt. Prices at the pump keep going up, and it’s having a direct impact on drivers here in western Massachusetts, like Courtney Bernier from Chicopee.

“It takes almost $60 to fill my tank,” Bernier said. “When I first started driving it was only $45.” GasBuddy shows a dramatic jump in crude oil prices in the last month approaching $100 a barrel.

United States officials warning that a Russian attack on Ukraine could happen any day, which is causing prices to skyrocket. An invasion could further disrupt supplies of crude, potentially leading prices that are already their highest in seven years. New numbers show inflation rose 7.5%, the highest since 1982.

A spike in energy prices could hurt consumers and also prompt the Federal Reserve and other central banks to move more quickly to raise interest rates to try and bring down inflation.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, closed and directed embassy staff to relocate to the western part of the country because of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said, “I would just tell you that it is entirely possible that he could move with little to no warning.” Russia is demanding that Ukraine never be permitted to become a NATO member, and has said it wants the organization to roll back its presence in Eastern Europe. The US on high alert as Americans continue to feel the day-to-day effects.

The latest Tuesday night: Putin said he doesn’t want war and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine.