Together until the end: Couple dies one day apart

(KARE) – Married as teens, Bob and Corinne Johnson lived 68 years together. On Tuesday they were laid to rest together after dying 33 hours apart.

“They went on their terms,” Brent Johnson, Bob and Corinne’s youngest son, says.

Both Bob and Corinne grew up within three miles of the Minnesota dairy farm on which they raised their seven children.

Until six months ago, the couple still lived independently in the small farm home.

Bob’s decline started first – from cancer – but Corrine joined him in the hospital with congestive heart failure. He was 88. She was 87.

Days before she passed, Corinne kissed her husband and whispered, “I love you.”

“When mom passed, they pulled the curtain between the two beds, he just stared at the curtain,” Beth Kinkeade, the Johnson’s daughter, says.

