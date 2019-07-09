Too old to ride?

(WFLA) – Shane Moore wants policies reviewed after an embarrassing incident at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida.

Moore and his friends were at the park Sunday when he tried to get on Gwazi Gliders, a children’s ride, with a friend’s daughter who was scared.

Moore is 3 feet 9 inches tall – or 45 inches total. The Busch Gardens website states you have to be under 56 inches to ride.

According to Moore, he was told he could not ride the ride because he was an adult and not a child.

Moore said the ride rules stated nothing about age, only height.

Cell phone video of the encounter was posted to social media and is now going viral.

