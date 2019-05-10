Top gifts for Mother’s Day

(NBC News) Mother’s Day gifts are getting an upgrade this year, with electronics making up $2.2 billion spent for the holiday.

A fitness tracker, such as the Fitbit Inspire HR can pull double duty for mom’s health and her style.

“It’s something she can take from day to night and it comes with a variety of accessories wire mesh different prints,” said Suzanne Kantra with the Consumer Technology Association.

Wireless earbuds can also keep mom connected on the go. Experts recommend the Ashley Chloe Lux, which features a portable charging case that offers up to 15 hours of battery life.

When it comes to capturing and preserving those precious moments with Mom, experts recommend the Canon IVY CLIQ+ Instant Camera & Portable Printer. It’s both an instant and digital film camera that pairs with your smartphone.

If you want to go the flower route, Rose Box NYC offers embalmed roses that last for a full year – no water or sunlight needed. The roses look and smell just like the store-bought bouquet, but can cost up to $250. Still, it might be worth the extra cost to remind Mom just how much you love her, all year long.

