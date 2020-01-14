Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

This photo taken Feb. 14, 2013, shows the Toyota logo on a sign at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Toyota says it hopes to prevent further cases after authorities ruled that one of its engineers killed himself after being repeatedly ridiculed by his boss. The company acknowledged the case, reported Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models. Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. Some 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.

Toyota is still developing repairs. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.