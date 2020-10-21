Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Epsilon churning toward Bermuda

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Epsilon is moving across the Atlantic toward Bermuda and, according to the National Hurricane Center, could strengthen a bit more before reaching the island territory.

Epsilon reached hurricane strength on Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. By Wednesday morning, maximum sustained winds strengthened to 90 mph with some higher gusts.

NHC forecasters say some additional strengthening is possible Wednesday, but little change in strength is expected into the weekend.

Epsilon was about 405 miles east-southeast of Bermuda at 11 a.m. ET and moving west-northwest at 12 mph. The most recent forecast track shows the center of Epsilon making its closest approach to Bermuda on Thursday afternoon or evening.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Bermuda already.

“Tropical storm conditions are expected on Bermuda beginning later (Wednesday) and continuing intermittently through late Thursday,” the NHC said.

Forecasters say the system will likely bring dangerous surf and rip currents along the coasts of Bermuda, the Bahamans, the Greater Antilles and the Leeward Islands. Those conditions are expected to spread to parts of the east coast of the United States and into Canada in the coming days.