Trooper returns home after traumatic brain injury

(KECI) A Montana Highway Patrol trooper, who has been recovering from a traumatic brain injury after being shot three times in March, is back home.

Authorities say 35-year-old Wade Palmer was shot in the neck, face, and head on March 15 while investigating a separate shooting in Missoula.

He was transported to the University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, where he’s been recovering for the past two months.

On Wednesday, he was released and flown back to Montana, where a motorcade escorted him to his home.

Officials say Palmer suffered a penetrative traumatic injury to the left side of his brain, so he has lost his ability to speak for the time being.

Doctors can’t say for certain if he will regain speech but said with continued rehabilitative therapy they are hopeful he will.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2K4QvOy

