Trump and Biden make campaign stops in Iowa

(NBC News) – Tuesday provided a snapshot of what the 2020 race for president might look like, with both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden campaigning in the crucial caucus state of Iowa.

The jabs came early and often, with President Trump referring to Biden as “a loser” before departing Washington, and Biden describing the president as “a genuine threat to our core values.”

While Mr. Trump focused on insults, Biden chose policy, pointing out the ongoing trade war’s harsh impact on Iowa’s farmers.

Polls show Biden currently holding the lead among Democratic presidential hopefuls and beating Trump in the general election.

