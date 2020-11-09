Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper, replaces him with counterterrorism director

ST. LOUIS (NEXSTAR/KTVI) -- A St. Louis couple who drew national attention for waving guns at protestors in June have sued a United Press International photographer and the wire service, alleging a photo of the confrontation was taken on their property.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the lawsuit, which was filed Friday, accusing UPI photographer Bill Greenblatt of trespassing to capture the image between Patricia and Mark McCloskey and protesters on their way to demonstrate outside Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house on June 28.