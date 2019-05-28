(CNN Newsource) – Your grill may have just cooled off from Memorial Day, but plan to fire it up again because Tuesday is National Hamburger Day!

There’s probably no sandwich more near and dear to American’s hearts, we eat more than 50-billion burgers each year.

The meat patty and bun combo accounts for almost half of all sandwiches sold in the U.S.

Celebrate by grabbing a big juicy burger for lunch, or throw some on the grill after work to enjoy with family and friends.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.