WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 testing requirements have ended for travelers entering Canada.

As of April 1, the Government of Canada dropped pre-entry testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers arriving at airports, land or ferry ports of entry.

Canada will continue to require unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children five years of age or older to provide a valid pre-entry test result. This can include a negative antigen test or a negative molecular test.

Previously positive molecular tests will also be accepted as a pre-entry test result. These tests must have been taken 10 to 180 calendar days before entering Canada.

Pre-entry tests are also not required for children under the age of 5 and those who are exempt such as crew, essential services and members of cross-border communities.

Exemptions for pre-entry testing for short trips 72 hours or less ended on December 21, 2021.

Canada will still require all travelers to complete the ArriveCAN app within 72 hours before arriving at airports or land or ferry ports of entry.