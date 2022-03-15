Montréal, QUEBEC (WWTI) — The United States and Canada are continuing to partner to respond to environmental issues on the Great Lakes.

This was confirmed by the Canadian Coast Guard on March 14 as Canadian Coast Guard Central Region Assistant Commissioner Marc-André Meunier and U.S. Coast Guard District Nine Commander Rear Admiral Michael Johnston resigned the CANUSLAK agreement.

According to the Canadian Coast Guard, the CANUSLAK agreement is an operation annex between the two countries and was established to ensure coordinated planning, preparedness and response to pollution incidents in shared waters.

This agreement extends nearly 1,500 miles along the U.S.-Canadian border from the St. Lawrence River to the western point of Lake Superior.

The Guard noted that the renewed signing of the CANUSLAK agreement “reaffirms the two coast guards’ commitment to keeping shared waters safe and healthy for citizens.”

“Our close partnership with the United States Coast Guard Ninth District is essential to ensuring safety on the Great Lakes,” Canadian Coast Guard Central Region Assistant Commissioner Marc-André Meunier said in a press release. “Our interoperability during day-to-day operations, incidents, and planning demonstrate our commitment to working together for our organizations’ mutual success. Today’s CANUSLAK signing reaffirms this commitment, and our continued collaboration on shared waterways.”

“The Great Lakes are a bi-national freshwater treasure of immeasurable importance to both countries, and our Canadian Coast Guard partners are exceptional teammates for protecting this amazing resource. Marking the 50th anniversary of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, this updated agreement formalizes and renews the robust cooperation that happens on a regular basis between our respective staffs. I’m truly proud of the work that both our organizations do to ensure a bright future for the environmental health of the Great Lakes, connecting waterways and tributaries,” U.S. Coast Guard Ninth District Commander Rear Admiral Michael Johnston added.

The CANUSLAK agreement is reviewed and updated every five years by both the United States and Canada.