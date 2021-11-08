U.S. land borders re-opening, international air travel rules easing for fully vaccinated

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The United States is updating its international travel and border-crossing policies, starting Monday. The U.S. is lifting its pandemic ban on international air travelers from more than 30 countries, including China, India, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and most of Europe.

All visitors arriving to the U.S. by air will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and bring proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of departure to the U.S. Only vaccines authorized or approved by the FDA or World Health Organization will be accepted for entry into the United States. Exceptions will be made for people traveling from countries with low vaccine availability, as well as for those under age 18. All unvaccinated travelers to the U.S. will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of their flight.

The update also changes rules for land crossings between the United States and Canada, as well as the United States and Mexico. Effective Monday, both land borders are open for non-essential travel for fully vaccinated travelers. Travelers across these borders on land will not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, while U.S. citizens crossing these borders on land will not need to prove their vaccination status.

For full details on the new travel rules, click here to visit the U.S. State Department’s website.